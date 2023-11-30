Higher voter turnout for BSKE 2023, says Comelec 7

THE recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Central Visayas saw a 76.32 percent voter turnout, highlighting robust civic engagement in the region.

Ivan Jason delos Santos, administration officer of the Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec 7), said the overall smooth conduct of the electoral process positively impacted substantial voter participation in the region.

Delos Santos said that as of November 20, the region has a total of 5,415,071 voters, with 4,133,018 actively participating in the elections held last October 30, including both voters for the village and youth polls.

"It is noteworthy considering it is a barangay election because people tend to say, 'It is only barangay, why would we vote? It is not national elections.' It is a very good turnout," Delos Santos said.

Breaking down the voter turnout across provinces, Siquijor emerged with the highest participation at 81.06 percent, followed closely by Bohol at 79.17 percent, Negros Oriental at 76.17 percent, and Cebu at 75.43 percent.

Delos Santos provided further insights into the turnout, specifying that Cebu City achieved a 69.85 percent voter participation. Within the city, the first district recorded a turnout of 66.62 percent, while the second district marked higher participation at 73.09 percent.

He said the total turnout in the region is a good indication, acknowledging barangay election challenges the perception that local elections garner less interest.

"There is a tendency for some not to opt to vote during barangay and SK elections. It's ironic that people should participate in these local elections, considering that even though these positions are the smallest unit, they are important," he said.

He added that the conduct of BSKE, although it happened on the same week as the kalag-kalag celebration or the All Saints Day and All Souls Day, was a double-edged sword.

While many people tend to go home to pay homage to their departed loved ones and participate in the local electoral process, a couple of people might take advantage of the long weekend to fly for a vacation.

Meanwhile, on November 24, 2023, Comelec 7 Director Lionel Marco Castillano said that the recent BSKE garnered a higher voter s turnout than the prior BSKE in 2018.

The director said the region recorded a 76.36 percent voter s turnout for the village polls compared to the 75.84 percent in 2018.

For the youth polls, the region had a 77.39 percent voter s turnout, which is higher than the 71.54 percent recorded in 2018.

Comelec said those who are 15 to 17 years old may vote in the SK polls, while those aged 18 to 30 years can vote for both the barangay and youth polls. Voters who are aged 31 years old and above may participate in voting the next barangay officials only.

Castillano noted the region's active role in shaping local governance, highlighting election results as a reflection of a community dedicated to fostering positive change at the grassroots level.

Earlier, he said they plan to broaden mall voting in future midterm elections for an improved voting experience. This year, they have collaborated with Robinson Malls and SM Malls, with discussions underway to include Gaisano malls. (KJF)