Highlights from the 2024 Grammy Awards

The 2024 Grammy Awards unfolded in a dazzling spectacle of music and glamor in Los Angeles, marking another memorable night in the history of music. Hosted for the fourth consecutive year by Trevor Noah, the ceremony was a star-studded celebration of the year’s best in music, with performances that captivated and winners who made history.

The night was especially momentous for Taylor Swift, who emerged victorious in the Best Pop Vocal Album category with “Midnights.” In a groundbreaking announcement, Swift revealed her upcoming album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” set to release in just a few months. She further etched her name in the annals of Grammy history by securing the coveted Album of the Year award for “Midnights.”

SZA, leading the nominations, didn’t leave empty-handed. Her wins in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Song solidified her status as a multifaceted musical powerhouse. The success of Phoebe Bridgers and Boygenius was another highlight, as they clinched awards for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album.

The performances were a major draw, with a lineup that read like a who’s who of the music industry. From the legendary Joni Mitchell to the contemporary genius of Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, the night was a celebration of diverse musical genres and generations. Artists like Dua Lipa, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, Billy Joel, Miley Cyrus and SZA, among others, lit up the stage with their electrifying performances.

The competition was fierce in major categories. For Album of the Year, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” triumphed over albums by artists like Janelle Monáe, Jon Batiste and Lana Del Rey. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” secured the Record of the Year, standing out in a category brimming with incredible talent.

In the Best New Artist category, Victoria Monét’s win was a testament to her rising star in the music world. The Song of the Year award went to Billie Eilish for her contribution to the “Barbie” motion picture soundtrack, showcasing the evolving relationship between music and cinema.

The Grammys also celebrated achievements across a spectrum of genres, from R&B and country to classical and jazz. Noteworthy wins included Lainey Wilson’s Best Country Album for “Bell Bottom Country,” Karol G’s Best Música Urbana Album for “Mañana Será Bonito,” and the Best Jazz Instrumental Album going to Billy Childs for “The Winds of Change.”