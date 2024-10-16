Highway Patrol Group eyes to install no parking zones in TCH

THE Cebu City traffic board met to discuss ways to prevent another motorcycle accident from happening in Transcentral Highway (TCH).

Last Sunday, October 13, 2024, a motorcycle rider lost his life after colliding with a Sports Utility Vehicle in TCH.

During the meeting, Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, the regional chief of the Highway Patrol Unit 7, suggested to Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, the chairman of Traffic Management Committee, that an ordinance be passed allowing the installation of no parking and no stopping zones at Red Cliff in TCH to prevent motorists from pulling over there, as well as authorizing the Cebu City Transportation Office and HPU 7 personnel to apprehend traffic violators.

"Dili nana nato pahunongan og bisan unsa nga klase nga sakyanan, wala nasay tawo nga pwede mag estambay because accordingly naa tay makita diha nga mag estambay and then diha pa mag-inom," Parilla said.

(We will no longer allow any vehicle to stop there, and no one will be allowed to loiter because we've noticed people drinking alcohol there).

Parilla also coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the installation of rumble strips or white solid lines on the road.

A video of a biker banking along Red Cliff, overshooting, and getting into an accident went viral on Sunday.

"…. para dili nana sila maka banking-banking diha kay kung dili nato na butangan siya usually kusog gyud kaayo mopadagan labi nag naay mag picture so mag banking-banking dayon," Parilla stated.

(…. in order to stop them from doing motor banking, because without these (safety precautions), they usually drive too quickly, especially when someone is taking pictures of them).

Some residents reported to the police that they could not sleep at night due to the loud noise produced by motorcycles with modified mufflers racing along the TCH.

Some even threw objects at motorcyclists to warn them about the noise.

Parilla said they would catch bikers who had modified their mufflers since this is illegal. (AYB)