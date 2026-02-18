Hilario goes skydiving

JHONG Hilario shared on Instagram a video of himself skydiving in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, during a recent trip.

Hilario and Vhong Navarro were in Dubai for an event when he decided to tick one off his bucket list.

“Bucket list done!!! Thank you so much @skydivedubai for the awesome experience! Shout out to all the Filipinos working there — mabuhay, love you guys!” he wrote.

He also thanked Kim Chiu and Darren Espanto, whom he credited for helping him book the skydive session. Last year, Kim Chiu and Ion Perez also experienced skydiving in Dubai. / TRC S