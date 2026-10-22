Hillside collapse narrows road

ONLY one lane was open on a road approaching Talayong Bridge in Badian town after a hillside collapse, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 said.

DPWH 7 issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, for the affected portion in Barangay Dobdob, saying the road is slippery and risky for motorists. It did not issue a new advisory on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Public Information Office of Badian advised travelers to temporarily avoid the road from Badian Highlands to Dalaguete because of dangerous conditions. It said the route was temporarily closed after a portion of a nearly completed retaining wall along the road collapsed.

Rain made the road slippery, which raised the risk of accidents, according to the advisory.

DPWH 7 said only 4x4 vehicles are advised to pass through the affected section, and only with extreme caution. Motorcycles and light vehicles are strongly discouraged from using the road.

Vehicles that must pass through the section have to cross one at a time, the agency said.

Motorists, particularly drivers of four-wheeled vehicles, were advised to take Santicon Road toward Dalaguete. / DPC