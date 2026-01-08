Hiring outlook steady as tech demand rises

HIRING demand in the Philippines is expected to remain resilient into 2026 as companies continue to expand operations and invest in digital capabilities, according to Jobstreet by Seek.

Administration and office support roles accounted for 28.6 percent of job posts on the platform in 2025, making them the most in-demand positions. Engineering followed at 10.2 percent while education and training roles made up 9.2 percent. Call center and customer service jobs accounted for 9.1 percent and information and communication technology (ICT) roles comprised 6.6 percent.

Hiring also stayed steady in accounting (5.8 percent), sales (five percent), manufacturing, transport and logistics (4.7 percent), retail and consumer products (2.7 percent) and marketing and communications (2.6 percent).

Jobstreet said many of these roles are likely to remain in demand through 2026.

On the supply side, the most active jobseekers came from call center and customer service roles, accounting for 12.3 percent of candidates, followed by hospitality and tourism (9.8 percent), manufacturing, transport and logistics (eight percent), information and communications technology (7.5 percent) and engineering (6.5 percent).

Jobstreet by Seek managing director Dannah Majarocan said digital transformation is expected to generate more opportunities in technology-related roles, driven by demand for artificial intelligence-enabled processes that require upskilled workers.

She said employers are also increasingly favoring candidates seeking flexible work arrangements and companies with strong environmental, social and governance and diversity policies./ KOC