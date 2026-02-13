Hisatsune leads as Gotterup stays hot at Pebble Beach

CHRIS Gotterup extended his streak to nine consecutive birdies over two rounds after shooting an 8-under 64 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, leaving him two shots behind Ryo Hisatsune on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, (PH time).

Scottie Scheffler avoided joining the 12 players who failed to break par by birdieing the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach.

Ryo Hisatsune had three straight birdies early in his round, made the only birdie on the par-4 ninth, andfinished with three consecutive birdies for a 62 at Pebble Beach.

Hisatsune, 23, held a one-shot lead over Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns. Bradley played at Spyglass Hill, where the course average was about 1.5 strokes higher than at Pebble Beach.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, making his first PGA Tour start of the year, struggled on the par-5s at Spyglass, recording a pair of three-putt double bogeys that led to a 68 for the round.

Gotterup, who has two wins this season, continued his strong play following his playoff victory at the Phoenix Open last week.

He began Friday’s round with a short birdie putt on No. 1, followed by a 10-foot putt on the par-5 second and a wedge shot that nearly went in on the third to extend the streak. Through six holes, Gotterup had six birdies.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is this year’s one stop on the PGA Tour. / RSC