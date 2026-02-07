Hisatsune surges ahead of Matsuyama in Phoenix Open

RYO Hisatsune overtake fellow Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama for the second-round lead at the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 (PH time).

Hisatsune, 23, fired an 8-under-par 63, moving to a total of 11 under 131 for the tournament as he chases his first PGA Tour victory.

Former Masters champion Matsuyama had a six-birdie streak of his own in a seven-under par 64 for 10-under 132.

First-round leader Chris Gotterup fell back with a 71, tying for third at 8 under with Pierceson Coody (68).

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim stole the spotlight with a 9-under 62, vaulting him to 7 under, where he is tied with Akshay Bhatia (67), Sahith Theegala (65), and England’s John Parry (65) and Matt Fitzpatrick (70). / RSC