Historian to discuss ‘Quezon’ in mini lecture series, ‘Distilled’

A new lecture series blending history, intellect and pop-culture appeal will make its debut in Cebu next month with “Distilled: Mini Lecture Series,” featuring public historian Prof. Xiao Chua.

The first installment, titled “I Am the Philippines: In Quezon’s Image,” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bad Boys Wingz, Ayala Center Cebu.

Produced by SunStar Lifestyle, the event aims to bring history closer to younger audiences in a casual, engaging setting. Prof. Chua — known for his accessible and dynamic storytelling — will unpack the life and legacy of former president Manuel L. Quezon and how his image shaped the modern Filipino identity.

Tickets are priced at P250 for early birds and P350 for walk-ins, with limited seats available. Message facebook.com/sunstarcebu for steps on how to have your slots secured. / LQ3