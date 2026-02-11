Historic church to be restored

REPAIRS will begin this year on the Nuestra Señora del Pilar Church in the town of Sibonga, southern Cebu, which suffered significant damage from typhoon Odette in 2021.

The restoration of the historic church follows a meeting between Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) General Manager Mark Lapid.

Funding

Tieza has committed P110 million for the restoration of the structure, which is classified as a Level 2 historical site by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

The church and its convent were severely damaged by the 2021 storm, forcing the parish to hold religious services in a covered court for the past three years.

The church is renowned for its intricate ceiling paintings by artist Raymundo Francia, much of which were damaged when the roof was breached during the typhoon.

The Provincial Government assured that the restoration will strictly adhere to heritage preservation standards to maintain the church’s original character. / ANV