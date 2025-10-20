Historic ‘Mandaue Chandeliers’ return home after 2 decades in Badian parish

According to Fr. Balankig, the chandeliers hold more than just artistic value, they represent faith, identity and memory for the people of Mandaue.

“Before I was assigned here, I already heard stories about these chandeliers,” he said. “The people of Mandaue have been longing to see them back, because they are a part of their faith and their history as Mandauehanons.”

The priest said that after several rounds of coordination and discussions between the two parishes, the return was peacefully facilitated earlier this month.

To ensure the Badian church would not be left bare, a different set of chandeliers from Mandaue was exchanged.

“The parish in Badian has always known that these chandeliers belong to Mandaue. There was mutual understanding that one day, they would be brought back,” Fr. Balankig said.

He emphasized that the chandeliers’ return also supports the shrine’s ongoing preparations toward becoming a basilica, an aspiration that requires three major elements, which are historical significance, strong devotion, and architectural and artistic value.

“The return of the chandeliers is part of fulfilling that third element, the artistic and architectural beauty of our church,” he said.

The priest also revealed that the chandeliers, though still beautiful, have aged through the years. Their antique finish has dulled, and some parts need repair. For now, only minor fixes will be made to prepare for their ceremonial lighting on Tuesday, October 21.

“In the meantime, we’ll do short-term repairs so that the chandeliers can be properly displayed for the ceremony,” Fr. Balankig said.

“Later on, we’ll have major restoration work, repainting, replacing some glass parts, and ensuring they shine again like they used to,” he added.

The ceremonial lighting will mark not only the chandeliers’ physical return but also a symbolic rekindling of faith and heritage among the Mandauehanon community.

“What we are witnessing is more than just the return of old chandeliers, it is the return of a piece of our story as a people,” Fr. Balankig said.

“These chandeliers have seen generations of Mandauehanons pray beneath their light. Bringing them back is like bringing back a part of our soul,” he added. (ABC)