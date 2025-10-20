Historic ‘Mandaue Chandeliers’ return home after 2 decades in Badian parish

AFTER more than two decades of being kept in another town, three historic chandeliers that once illuminated the National Shrine of Saint Joseph in Mandaue City have finally returned home.
The chandeliers, each more than 50 years old, were brought back to the church on Friday, October 17, 2025, after being stored in a parish in Badian town for over 20 years.
The return marked a meaningful moment for the Mandauehanon faithful, who have long hoped to see these cherished pieces of their church’s history restored to their rightful place.
Rev. Fr. Ian Fel Balankig, a member of the Team of Pastors at the National Shrine of Saint Joseph, said the chandeliers were taken to Badian around 2004 when the Mandaue church underwent major renovations following the devastating fire that struck the city in 2002.
“At that time, during the renovation, some of our chandeliers had to be taken down. The parish in Badian requested if they could keep them temporarily. There was an agreement among the priests back then, though only verbal, allowing them to safekeep the chandeliers,” Fr. Balankig said.
He said the chandeliers were made sometime in the 1970s or 1980s, with a gothic design that reflects the traditional beauty of the old Mandaue church.
“These chandeliers have no official name, but through time, people began calling them the ‘Mandaue Chandeliers,’” he added.
According to Fr. Balankig, the chandeliers hold more than just artistic value, they represent faith, identity and memory for the people of Mandaue.
“Before I was assigned here, I already heard stories about these chandeliers,” he said. “The people of Mandaue have been longing to see them back, because they are a part of their faith and their history as Mandauehanons.”
The priest said that after several rounds of coordination and discussions between the two parishes, the return was peacefully facilitated earlier this month.
To ensure the Badian church would not be left bare, a different set of chandeliers from Mandaue was exchanged.
“The parish in Badian has always known that these chandeliers belong to Mandaue. There was mutual understanding that one day, they would be brought back,” Fr. Balankig said.
He emphasized that the chandeliers’ return also supports the shrine’s ongoing preparations toward becoming a basilica, an aspiration that requires three major elements, which are historical significance, strong devotion, and architectural and artistic value.
“The return of the chandeliers is part of fulfilling that third element, the artistic and architectural beauty of our church,” he said.
The priest also revealed that the chandeliers, though still beautiful, have aged through the years. Their antique finish has dulled, and some parts need repair. For now, only minor fixes will be made to prepare for their ceremonial lighting on Tuesday, October 21.
“In the meantime, we’ll do short-term repairs so that the chandeliers can be properly displayed for the ceremony,” Fr. Balankig said.
“Later on, we’ll have major restoration work, repainting, replacing some glass parts, and ensuring they shine again like they used to,” he added.
The ceremonial lighting will mark not only the chandeliers’ physical return but also a symbolic rekindling of faith and heritage among the Mandauehanon community.
“What we are witnessing is more than just the return of old chandeliers, it is the return of a piece of our story as a people,” Fr. Balankig said.
“These chandeliers have seen generations of Mandauehanons pray beneath their light. Bringing them back is like bringing back a part of our soul,” he added. (ABC)