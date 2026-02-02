Cebu

Historical 2026 Grammy Awards, list of winners

Published on

The 68th Grammy Awards unfolded as one of those rare pop-culture nights where everything fell perfectly into place. From the moment artists like Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped onto the red carpet wearing matching “ICE OUT” pins, the ceremony signaled an industry fully aware of the moment it was living in.

Held on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, history followed: Bad Bunny claimed the first-ever Album of the Year win for a fully Spanish-language record. Kendrick Lamar extended a streak that now belongs in Grammy lore, earning his fifth straight Album of the Year nomination. Lady Gaga stripped things back for one of the night’s most arresting performances, Olivia Dean’s Best New Artist win felt less like a surprise than a long-awaited confirmation, and a K-pop act finally crossed the Grammy finish line with a first-ever win. Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg quietly closed the final chapter of his EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

Taken as a whole, the night was the music industry landing exactly where it was meant to. Here’s a complete look at this year’s Grammy Award winners.

Grammy Awards 2026 — Winners

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny — Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Record of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “Luther”

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish — “Wildflower”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lola Young — “Messy”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Lady Gaga — Mayhem

Best Contemporary Country Album

Jelly Roll — Beautifully Broken

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny — Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar — GNX

Best Dance-Pop Recording

Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”

Best Rap Performance

Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams — “Chains & Whips”

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton — “Bad As I Used to Be”

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay — “TV Off”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande — “Defying Gravity”

Best R&B Album

Leon Thomas — Mutt

Best Rock Album

Turnstile — Never Enough

Best Dance/Electronic Album

FKA twigs — Eusexua

Best Rock Performance

Yungblud — “Changes” (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

Best Metal Performance

Turnstile — “Birds”

Best R&B Performance

Kehlani — “Folded”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Leon Thomas — “Vibes Don’t Lie”

Best R&B Song

Kehlani — “Folded”

Best Alternative Music Album

The Cure — Songs of a Lost World

Best Traditional Country Album

Zach Top — Ain’t In It for My Health

Best Global Music Performance

Bad Bunny — EoO

Best Rock Song

Nine Inch Nails — “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”

Best Country Song

Tyler Childers — “Bitin’ List”

Best Alternative Music Performance

The Cure — “Alone”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media - “Sinners”

Best Music Video

Doechii — “Anxiety”

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Huntr/x — “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)

Best Folk Album

I’m With Her — Wild and Clear and Blue

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Tame Impala — “End of Summer”

Best African Music Performance

Tyla — “PUSH 2 START”

Best Jazz Performance

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade — “Windows” (Live)

Best Orchestral Performance

Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra — “Messiaen: Turangalîla Symphonie”

Best Comedy Album

Nate Bargatze — Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “Luther”

Producer of the Year — Cirkut

Songwriter of the Year — Amy Allen

