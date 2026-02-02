Historical 2026 Grammy Awards, list of winners

The 68th Grammy Awards unfolded as one of those rare pop-culture nights where everything fell perfectly into place. From the moment artists like Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped onto the red carpet wearing matching “ICE OUT” pins, the ceremony signaled an industry fully aware of the moment it was living in.

Held on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, history followed: Bad Bunny claimed the first-ever Album of the Year win for a fully Spanish-language record. Kendrick Lamar extended a streak that now belongs in Grammy lore, earning his fifth straight Album of the Year nomination. Lady Gaga stripped things back for one of the night’s most arresting performances, Olivia Dean’s Best New Artist win felt less like a surprise than a long-awaited confirmation, and a K-pop act finally crossed the Grammy finish line with a first-ever win. Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg quietly closed the final chapter of his EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

Taken as a whole, the night was the music industry landing exactly where it was meant to. Here’s a complete look at this year’s Grammy Award winners.