Historical 2026 Grammy Awards, list of winners

The 68th Grammy Awards unfolded as one of those rare pop-culture nights where everything fell perfectly into place. From the moment artists like Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped onto the red carpet wearing matching “ICE OUT” pins, the ceremony signaled an industry fully aware of the moment it was living in.
Held on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, history followed: Bad Bunny claimed the first-ever Album of the Year win for a fully Spanish-language record. Kendrick Lamar extended a streak that now belongs in Grammy lore, earning his fifth straight Album of the Year nomination. Lady Gaga stripped things back for one of the night’s most arresting performances, Olivia Dean’s Best New Artist win felt less like a surprise than a long-awaited confirmation, and a K-pop act finally crossed the Grammy finish line with a first-ever win. Elsewhere, Steven Spielberg quietly closed the final chapter of his EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).
Taken as a whole, the night was the music industry landing exactly where it was meant to. Here’s a complete look at this year’s Grammy Award winners.
Grammy Awards 2026 — Winners
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny — Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Record of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “Luther”
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish — “Wildflower”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Lola Young — “Messy”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Lady Gaga — Mayhem
Best Contemporary Country Album
Jelly Roll — Beautifully Broken
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny — Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Best Dance-Pop Recording
Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”
Best Rap Performance
Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams — “Chains & Whips”
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton — “Bad As I Used to Be”
Best Rap Song
Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay — “TV Off”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande — “Defying Gravity”
Best R&B Album
Leon Thomas — Mutt
Best Rock Album
Turnstile — Never Enough
Best Dance/Electronic Album
FKA twigs — Eusexua
Best Rock Performance
Yungblud — “Changes” (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
Best Metal Performance
Turnstile — “Birds”
Best R&B Performance
Kehlani — “Folded”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Leon Thomas — “Vibes Don’t Lie”
Best R&B Song
Kehlani — “Folded”
Best Alternative Music Album
The Cure — Songs of a Lost World
Best Traditional Country Album
Zach Top — Ain’t In It for My Health
Best Global Music Performance
Bad Bunny — EoO
Best Rock Song
Nine Inch Nails — “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
Best Country Song
Tyler Childers — “Bitin’ List”
Best Alternative Music Performance
The Cure — “Alone”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media - “Sinners”
Best Music Video
Doechii — “Anxiety”
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Huntr/x — “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)
Best Folk Album
I’m With Her — Wild and Clear and Blue
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Tame Impala — “End of Summer”
Best African Music Performance
Tyla — “PUSH 2 START”
Best Jazz Performance
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade — “Windows” (Live)
Best Orchestral Performance
Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra — “Messiaen: Turangalîla Symphonie”
Best Comedy Album
Nate Bargatze — Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar & SZA — “Luther”
Producer of the Year — Cirkut
Songwriter of the Year — Amy Allen