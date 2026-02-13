Hit-and-run suspect out on bail; councilor eyes ‘Kingston Ralph Ordinance’ for bars

THE suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a young Cebuano businessman has been released on bail. The tragedy has sparked a neophyte city councilor to push to hold bars accountable for serving alcohol to intoxicated customers.

Sean Andrew Pajarillo, 21, gained temporary liberty after posting P72,000 bail on Friday, February 13, 2026. He faces a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide following the death of 23-year-old Kingston Ralph Cheng.

While Pajarillo is now out of hospital arrest, his legal team has issued a strong warning against any plans for him to leave the country.

Warning against flight

Pajarillo’s lawyer, Julito Añora Jr., addressed rumors that the family might send the suspect to Canada. He advised them that leaving the Philippines would have serious consequences.

“If ilarga gyud siya sa Canada, nya during sa hearing dili sila mo-attend, so, technically ma-revoke ang bail, issue warrant of arrest, mapriso (If he is really sent to Canada and they fail to attend the hearing, the bail will be revoked, a warrant of arrest will be issued, and he will be jailed),” Añora said.

Añora described his client as "traumatized and remorseful." He said Pajarillo cries constantly and refused to speak during proceedings at the prosecutor’s office.

Remembering the victim

The incident occurred early Sunday, Feb. 8, along Paseo Saturnino (not Paseo Rodolfo as earlier reported) on Maria Luisa Road.

Cheng, known to friends as "Ton-ton," was walking on the roadside with a companion when he was struck by a speeding vehicle and thrown against a wall and utility post. He died from his injuries.

Cheng was a violinist and the owner of a coffee shop in Cebu Business Park.

Security camera footage showed Pajarillo struggling to walk and maintain balance before getting into his vehicle. While a sobriety test taken 19 hours later was negative, police suspect he was under the influence of alcohol. The Land Transportation Office has recommended a lifetime ban on his driver's license.

Controversy over security escorts

Drama surrounded the case even before bail was posted. On Thursday, February 12, police arrested five men at a hospital cafeteria who were allegedly posing as security escorts for Pajarillo.

Authorities said the men were nightclub bouncers who could not produce security licenses. However, Pajarillo’s other lawyer, Nodger Jude Dalman, denied the allegations. He claimed the men were simply "family acquaintances" visiting the suspect and noted that no firearms were found on them.

The five men were charged on Friday for allegedly violating Republic Act 11917, or the Private Security Services Industry Act, before the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office.

Dalman told SunStar Cebu in a text message Friday night that the prosecutor dismissed the case because police failed to prove the legal basis for the arrest. Officers later released the five men.

Proposed “Kingston Ralph Ordinance”

In response to the crash, City Councilor Harold Go is drafting a new measure tentatively called the "Kingston Ralph Ordinance."

The proposal aims to penalize business owners, managers and staff if they serve alcohol to visibly intoxicated people who then cause harm. Establishments could be held liable if a patron causes injury, death or property damage within six hours of leaving the premises.

The proposed penalties are strict:

First offense: P20,000 fine and a 30-day liquor permit suspension.

Second offense: P50,000 fine and revocation of the liquor permit.

Third offense: P100,000 fine, revocation of the business permit, and permanent closure.

Go said that while businesses can't control every personal choice, serving alcohol to someone who is already drunk creates a risk.

As the community debates the proposed law, the Cebu City Police Office is awaiting the scheduled court hearing for the criminal case against Pajarillo. / EHP, AYB