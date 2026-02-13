Hit-and-run suspect shows remorse, says lawyer

THE legal counsel of Sean Andrew Pajarillo described his client as remorseful over the hit-and-run incident involving Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Lawyer Julito Añora said he saw Pajarillo crying continuously while inside a private room at the city hospital in Mandaue City, where he was admitted under hospital arrest.

“Because makita man gud namo nga magsige sya’g hilak. Naghilak siya sa hospital. Although, I would like to personally talk to him, pero dili man gud siya motingog,” said Añora.

(Because we can see that he keeps crying. He was crying at the hospital. Although I would like to personally talk to him, he simply wouldn’t respond.)