Hit-and-run suspect shows remorse, says lawyer

THE legal counsel of Sean Andrew Pajarillo described his client as remorseful over the hit-and-run incident involving Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 8, 2026.
Lawyer Julito Añora said he saw Pajarillo crying continuously while inside a private room at the city hospital in Mandaue City, where he was admitted under hospital arrest.
“Because makita man gud namo nga magsige sya’g hilak. Naghilak siya sa hospital. Although, I would like to personally talk to him, pero dili man gud siya motingog,” said Añora.
(Because we can see that he keeps crying. He was crying at the hospital. Although I would like to personally talk to him, he simply wouldn’t respond.)
He noted that whenever he asked Pajarillo questions, such as whether he was drunk during the collision along Paseo Saturnino, Maria Luisa Road, Barangay Banilad in Cebu City, Pajarillo remained silent and simply continued to cry.
“Every time I ask him questions, mohilak man. Murag na trauma sad siya,” Añora added.
(Every time I ask him questions, he cries. He seems traumatized as well.)
The lawyer also revealed that he received a phone call warning that the family might bring the suspect to Canada.
He said he advised the victim’s family not to take any action that could jeopardize the case.
“I actually told the parents to never do anything that would raise the case. If ilarga gyud siya sa Canada, nya during sa hearing dili sila mo attend, so technically ma revoke ang bail, issue warrant of arrest, mapreso. If mapreso na, diba because there is already flight risk,” said Añora.
(I actually told the parents to never do anything that would raise the case. If he is sent to Canada and during the hearing they do not attend, technically the bail could be revoked, a warrant of arrest issued, and he could be imprisoned because there is already a flight risk.)
Pajarillo’s family assured that they would not flee with him and would follow all legal processes while awaiting the scheduled court arraignment.
Añora said the family expressed sympathy to the victim’s family, relatives, and friends, acknowledging the loss of life, and promised to face the consequences of the case.
Pajarillo posted bail of P72,000 on Friday, February 13, 2026, for the case of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, under strict security enforced by the Cebu City Police Office at the court.
After posting bail, he returned to the hospital for processing prior to release.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office, said investigators from the Traffic Enforcement Unit have already submitted their evidence to the prosecutor’s office and are now waiting for the case to be heard in court. (AYB)