'Hitman' arrested in Labangon buy-bust

AN ALLEGED hitman for a drug personality was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by members of the Labangon Police Station on Saturday eveneing, June 8, 2024, in Sitio Bonbon, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Patricio Abarri Nuñez, alias Patrick, 33, a resident of Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

Nuñez was found in possession of packets containing substance believed to be shabu weighing 10.65 grams with a standard drug price of P72,420.

Among the items seized by the operatives was a .38 caliber pistol with three bullets.

It was reported that aside from being involved as a gun-for-hire, Patrick was also allegedly selling illegal drugs.

He had previously been incarcerated at Cebu City Jail and was released in March 2024 on drug-related charges.

Charges for violations of Section 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, will be filed against the suspect. (AYB, JGS)