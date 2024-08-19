‘Hitman’ nabbed after going berserk in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City

A MAN believed to be a hitman and a drug user was arrested by the police after he allegedly went berserk in front of his family in Sitio Upper Puti, Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, Monday afternoon, August 19, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Charlie Ebrada Sabejon, 35.

According to Major Eraño Regidor, the chief of Labangon Police Station, Sabejon kept on brandishing his gun, prompting his brother to seek their assistance last Sunday, August 18.

The responding policemen, however, were unable to apprehend Sabejon as he escaped towards the mountain after noticing their presence.

After being informed that Sabejon had returned to their home and was threatening his family with a gun once more, the Labangon police, led by Regidor, left for Buhisan in the afternoon of August 19.

Finally, Sabejon was arrested.

A .45 pistol with seven live rounds and five packs of suspected shabu, totaling P15,300 and weighing 2.25 grams, were taken from his possession.

"Hitman ug gun for hire nang bataa diha sa Buhisan. Unya gawas nga gun for hire niduwa sad nag drugs. Tigas kaayo nang bataa sa Buhisan kay bisan ang mga barangay tanod mahadlok ana niya kay manghulga man na. Dako og pasalamat mga silingan sa Buhisan kay makatulog na daw sila tarung wla nay sige maoy ug pabuto," Regidor said.

(He is a hired gun in Buhisan. He was also involved in drugs. This man is so tough in Buhisan that even the barangay tanods are scared of him after he threatened them. The neighbors exhaled a sigh of relief, knowing that no one would shoot weapons randomly from now on. Neighbors in Buhisan heaved a sigh of relief as they could now sleep well since nobody would go berserk and indiscriminately fire guns anymore).

