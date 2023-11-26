Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 crowns exceptional beauties in Grand Coronation Night

In a dazzling display of beauty, talent, and grace, the search for Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 reached its pinnacle on November 11, 2023, with the highly-anticipated Coronation Night. The journey for the coveted titles saw the enchanting candidates engaging in various activities, culminating in a spectacular event that showcased the diverse and rich beauty of the Philippines.

The road to the crown included standout events such as the Swimwear and Resort Wear competition, held against the stunning backdrop of Golden Sands Destination Resort in Daanbantayan on November 6, 2023. The shimmering waters and golden sands bore witness to the contestants’ confidence and poise as they vied for the judges’ favor.

The spotlight then shifted to the Toledo City Sports Center Megadome on November 8, 2023, where the candidates unveiled their Evening Gowns and National Costumes in a mesmerizing showcase of culture and individuality. The arena was transformed into a runway of dreams as the contestants graced the stage with elegance and flair.

The results of this thrilling competition are as follows: