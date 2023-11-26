Cebu

Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 crowns exceptional beauties in Grand Coronation Night

Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Winner - Fatima Kate Bisan

In a dazzling display of beauty, talent, and grace, the search for Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 reached its pinnacle on November 11, 2023, with the highly-anticipated Coronation Night. The journey for the coveted titles saw the enchanting candidates engaging in various activities, culminating in a spectacular event that showcased the diverse and rich beauty of the Philippines.

The road to the crown included standout events such as the Swimwear and Resort Wear competition, held against the stunning backdrop of Golden Sands Destination Resort in Daanbantayan on November 6, 2023. The shimmering waters and golden sands bore witness to the contestants’ confidence and poise as they vied for the judges’ favor.

The spotlight then shifted to the Toledo City Sports Center Megadome on November 8, 2023, where the candidates unveiled their Evening Gowns and National Costumes in a mesmerizing showcase of culture and individuality. The arena was transformed into a runway of dreams as the contestants graced the stage with elegance and flair.

The results of this thrilling competition are as follows:

Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Tourism World - Fatima Kate Bisan (Sarangani Province) Undoubtedly capturing hearts and embodying the essence of Philippine tourism, Fatima Kate Bisan of Sarangani Province secured the prestigious title of Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Tourism World.
Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Continental World - Juvyel Anne Saluta (Manila City) Juvyel Anne Saluta, representing the vibrant spirit of Manila City, claimed the title of Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Continental World, showcasing not only her beauty but also the cultural richness of the nation’s capital.
Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Omninational - Jackelaine Adarayan Fleming (Talisay City, Cebu) Talisay City, Cebu’s Jackelaine Adarayan Fleming emerged triumphant as Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 Omninational, reflecting her exceptional qualities that transcend borders and facilitates unity.
1st Runner-Up - Tarah Avenir Limjap (Koronadal City) Tarah Avenir Limjap of Koronadal City captured the hearts of the judges and the audience alike, earning the well-deserved title of 1st Runner-Up.
2nd Runner-Up - Vanessa Baraquio (Pangasinan Province) Pangasinan Province’s Vanessa Baraquio secured the position of 2nd Runner-Up, adding to the stellar lineup of winners with her undeniable charm and grace.
Photo courtesy of Hiyas ng Pilipinas Facebook Page
The Coronation Night was not just a celebration of beauty but also a testament to the cultural diversity and unity that defines the Philippines. As the newly crowned Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2023 titleholders embark on their reign, they carry with them the responsibility to represent the country with pride and distinction on the global stage. Congratulations to these remarkable women who have become true ambassadors of Filipino beauty and culture.

