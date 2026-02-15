Cebu

Ho leaves Cignal TV
“MORNING Matters” anchor Gretchen Ho has officially left Cignal TV, with her last day being Jan. 31, 2026.

Sources said Ho chose not to renew her contract with the MVP-owned media company, reportedly because she wanted to take a break from broadcasting.

Cignal TV management allegedly tried to convince her to stay. Ho would have marked her fifth year with the network.

The 35-year-old began her media career at ABS-CBN in 2013 as a courtside reporter and later became a host for Sports+Action, following her collegiate volleyball career at Ateneo. / TRC S

