Hog culling begins

AFRICAN swine fever (ASF) has infected 52 pigs and killed 14 others across three upland barangays in Cebu City, prompting local officials to freeze animal movement and prepare for the mandatory culling of hogs.

The highly contagious viral disease, which affects pigs and heavily impacts the agricultural sector, was detected in the villages of Toong, Buhisan and Pamutan. The outbreak has also expanded beyond the city limits, with the southwestern town of Ginatilan confirming its first cases on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, in the upland barangays of Cagsing and Calabawan.

Disease containment and culling protocols

To contain the virus, the Cebu City Government is enforcing strict containment protocols within a 500-meter radius of the confirmed cases. Under national veterinary guidelines, all hogs within this immediate environment must be depopulated, or culled. This drastic measure is required to eliminate the virus and protect farms outside the infection zone.

Philippine National Police personnel are currently manning the borders of the three affected Cebu City barangays to ensure no potentially infected animals are transported in or out.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, emphasized the strictness of the transport ban.

“Walay makagawas. Walay makasulod,” Siasar said. (Nothing can leave. Nothing can enter.)

This strict prohibition ensures that no unauthorized movement can compromise the quarantine lines. Local authorities are now coordinating with the police, disaster risk reduction responders and public works officials to secure the heavy equipment needed to safely dispose of the dead pigs. Disease surveillance is also ongoing, with blood samples from backyard farms showing pig illnesses sent to the Department of Agriculture (DA) for laboratory confirmation.

Tracing the source of infection

The exact origin of the Cebu City outbreak remains undetermined. Investigators are tracking the movement of hogs through commercial traders and agents who source animals from outside the city. Authorities are specifically looking into trade routes involving Consolacion, Liloan and Lapu-Lapu City.

While infected pigs may have been transported from these areas, Siasar clarified that no specific municipality or supplier has been officially identified.

The outbreak occurred despite safeguards enacted in June, when the Cebu Provincial Government preemptively restricted the entry of live hogs and pork products from known ASF-infected areas. Those regulations require complete veterinary and testing documents for any transported swine to protect local supplies.

Compensation for backyard raisers

The movement restrictions and impending culling operations pose a direct financial threat to backyard hog raisers in Toong, Buhisan and Pamutan. In response, local and national agencies are preparing financial safety nets to help agricultural workers recover their investments.

The DA is providing staggered cash assistance based on the maturity of the culled animals. Eligible raisers will receive P4,000 per head for young weanlings, P8,000 for growing pigs and P12,000 for breeders, up to a specific limit. For raisers who fall outside the national eligibility requirements, the Cebu City Government will provide supplemental aid through the Department of Social Welfare and Services.

Officials are also rolling out alternative livelihood programs so residents can transition away from hog raising during the outbreak. The government recently distributed 30 piglets and cockerels to participating raisers, with plans to provide ready-to-lay poultry in partnership with commercial suppliers.

Market supply and industry outlook

Despite the localized outbreaks, the local pork industry remains optimistic about containment efforts and confident in the region’s food supply.

Jonathan Young, president of the Cebu Visayas Poultry, Pig and Egg Producers Cooperative (Cevippco), noted that the industry is relying on the Provincial Veterinary Office and the ASF task force to eliminate the disease, just as they successfully did last year.

“We hope the provincial vet and the ASF task force can contain the area. As of now, it has not spread,” Young said.

Industry leaders are urging continued monitoring of hogs entering Cebu, particularly targeting potential smuggling while the provincial entry ban remains active. Rolando Tambago, Cevippco chairman and Pork Producers vice chairman, highlighted that officials are actively tracing the infection, which may have originated from neighboring islands.

“The Provincial Veterinary Office and the Municipal Agriculture Office are on the ground tracing the source of the infection (most probably pigs coming Negros Island) and guiding containment efforts. We are in full coordination with them. Hope the Cebu governor will extend restrictions on the entry of pigs and pork products from infected provinces. As to supply, Cebu has so much supply surplus and could guarantee enough to sustain demand until first quarter next year,” Tambago said.

At the market level, farmgate pork prices in Cebu currently remain stable at P140 to P160 per kilogram. Farmgate prices represent the base amount producers receive before retail markups.

However, producers note that this price point has remained depressed for about a year. The local industry attributes this weakness in farmgate prices to excessive pork imports, which have heavily padded the domestic supply and lowered the earning potential for local raisers even before the recent outbreaks occurred. / CAV, KOC