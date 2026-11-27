THE Cebu Provincial Government is considering setting up a depot to help local hog raisers reach buyers and enlisting Bantay Dagat teams to monitor ports for illegal pork shipments.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the proposed depot would give raisers a place to bring their hogs, easing the difficulty they face in getting their livestock to buyers.

The governor urged local hog raisers to form groups, citing those in Negros Oriental as an example.

Buyers, she said, would likely prefer to deal with organized groups.

“This is a market-driven industry. If you were a consumer and one group was well organized, where would you prefer to buy? From the organized group,” Baricuatro said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Bringing the hogs to one site would make it easier for buyers to purchase from local raisers, she added.

Bantay Dagat at ports

Baricuatro said the Province was looking into whether existing Bantay Dagat teams could help monitor ports and deter illegal pork shipments.

She said her office would need to coordinate with local government units, which have enforcement authority in their respective areas.

The Provincial Government is still weighing both proposals. Baricuatro gave no timetable or budget for either measure.

Samboan cases

Authorities are investigating whether hogs allegedly smuggled from Negros brought African swine fever (ASF) to Samboan, one of two southern Cebu towns where cases were confirmed.

The Province had recorded outbreaks in Ginatilan and Samboan. In Samboan, two samples from Barangay Colase tested positive.

Provincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy said the initial investigation pointed to hogs allegedly smuggled from Negros as a possible source. Investigators were also checking reports that some farms in Colase had acquired live hogs from Ginatilan.

Authorities investigated pork brought from Negros Oriental as a possible source of the Ginatilan outbreak, which was first confirmed on Sept. 20 and declared contained on Oct. 20.

Containment efforts continued in Samboan as of Nov. 25, with confirmed cases limited to Colase and surveillance underway in the town’s 14 other barangays. / CDF