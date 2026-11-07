Hog growers seek help as prices plunge

HOG raisers and growers have appealed to the Cebu Provincial Government for immediate assistance amid a sharp decline in farmgate prices of live hogs, seeking government intervention to address the problem.

Local hog growers are reportedly being forced to sell their live hogs for as low as P105 per kilo, while retail pork prices in the market have reached P280 to P300 per kilo.

The decline in farmgate prices has resulted in significant losses for local hog raisers in Cebu, who shoulder the high costs and risks of production but receive only minimal returns from their sales.

In response, the growers met with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, to seek government assistance against what they described as price manipulation by buyers or middlemen.

James Abule, spokesman for the hog growers, said that aside from the pricing issue, they were also struggling with the influx of cheaper pork supplies from Negros Island.

Their situation has been further aggravated by concerns over African swine fever (ASF), forcing them to lower their selling prices rather than risk losing their entire capital.

As a possible solution, Abule encouraged growers to use Agrilink Cebu, an online trading platform established by the Provincial Government that directly connects producers with consumers and large establishments, eliminating the need for middlemen.

Meanwhile, Baricuatro disclosed that she had asked Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to temporarily suspend pork importations into the country for 60 days to help protect the local industry.

Capitol consultant Gigi Sanchez also urged the growers to organize themselves into a formal association so their concerns could be collectively raised and their access to assistance from the Provincial Government could be facilitated. / ANV