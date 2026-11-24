TABUELAN town in northwestern Cebu has imposed minimum and maximum prices on live hogs and pork products as the Provincial Government seeks to mobilize local raisers to meet the Province’s holiday demand for lechon-sized hogs.

In an executive order issued on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, Mayor Rex Gerona set price limits for hogs, piglets and pork products while requiring commercial slaughtering in registered facilities.

Executive Order 044 aims to protect local hog raisers from depressed farm-gate prices and consumers from excessive retail markups.

Under the order, hybrid hogs weighing 35 kilograms and below must be bought at P230 to P280 per kilogram, while those weighing 36 to 70 kilograms are P200 to P260, and those weighing 71 kilograms and above have a prescribed price range of P190 to P240. For native, organically raised hogs, the price ranges from P230 to P290 per kilogram for those weighing 35 kilograms and below, and P200 to P250 for those weighing 36 kilograms and above.

Pork carcasses weighing 79 kilograms and below are priced at P200 to P250 per kilogram, while heavier carcasses are set at P190 to P240.

The order also sets price limits for retail pork cuts based on the type of meat and carcass weight. Hybrid piglets are priced at P3,500 to P4,700 per head, while native piglets cost P2,700 to P3,700.

Prices will be periodically reviewed by the Municipal Price Coordinating Council.

The order prohibits backyard slaughtering for commercial distribution and requires pork sold in public markets and private stores to carry a valid meat inspection certificate.

It also prohibits pork vending along roads and sidewalks in Barangay Poblacion, requiring vendors to sell exclusively at the designated meat section of the Tabuelan Public Market.

Capitol taps backyard raisers

Meanwhile, the Provincial Government is seeking to mobilize backyard hog raisers to supply 24,000 of the estimated 30,000 lechon-sized hogs needed for the holiday season, particularly in December.

According to the Provincial Information Office, Capitol Agriculture Consultant Grecilda “Gigi” Sanchez said local raisers could provide about 80 percent of the projected demand following the proposed reduction in hog shipments from Negros Oriental.

The supply arrangement came after Gov. Pamela Baricuatro proposed limiting shipments from Negros Oriental to 1,500 hogs weekly, down from more than 2,500 recorded weekly entries.

However, Negros Oriental Gov. Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria clarified that the 1,500 hogs would be the minimum volume his Province could supply, with shipments potentially increasing depending on demand.

The two governors met at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 19, to discuss the arrangement.

Baricuatro said Cebu needed to balance consumer demand with the protection of local hog raisers amid the continuing threat of African swine fever (ASF).

Citing Philippine Statistics Authority data, she estimated Cebu’s overall hog supply gap at 1,000 heads. Lechon demand alone could reach 320 hogs daily during Christmas and Sinulog.

To help meet the demand, the Province is organizing backyard hog raisers into associations and connecting them with buyers through Agrilink, its online marketing platform.

Sanchez urged raisers with market-ready hogs to coordinate with their respective local government units for inventory and documentation.

Commercial hog producer CP Farms has also agreed to buy hogs from the associations, Baricuatro earlier said.

Shipment rules, pricing

Under Baricuatro’s Executive Order (EO) 55, live hogs from Negros Oriental may enter Cebu only for immediate slaughter for lechon at facilities accredited by the National Meat Inspection Service.

Shipments must pass through authorized ports and carry a shipping permit, veterinary health certificate, negative ASF test result and proof of destination at an accredited slaughterhouse.

Sanchez said incoming hogs must also comply with Cebu’s biosecurity requirements, including a 48-hour requirement for ASF testing through reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction.

Baricuatro earlier proposed a P180-per-kilogram live-weight price for hogs weighing below 40 kilograms, including those coming from Negros Oriental, to protect backyard raisers from unfair competition.

Sanchez proposed a price range of P180 to P190 per kilogram for the same weight category.

The Provincial Government will review shipment allocations against verified supply and demand figures and may allow additional shipments during peak holiday demand.

Daanbantayan sets price floors

Daanbantayan, on the other hand, has also imposed suggested minimum buying prices for live hogs and pork products under EO 52, which took effect on Oct. 16. Mayor Gilbert Arrabis Jr. issued the order following consultations with local hog raisers, meat vendors and other stakeholders.

It sets minimum buying prices at P250 per kilogram for live hogs weighing 31 kilograms and below, P220 for those weighing 31 to 49 kilograms, and P190 for hogs weighing 50 kilograms and above.

Suggested minimum retail prices include P230 per kilogram for pork belly, regular pork and pork chop, and P200 for pork trotters, mask and ribs.

The order also requires vendors to display selling prices and prohibits the sale of pork slaughtered outside accredited slaughterhouses or without mandatory meat inspection. / CDF