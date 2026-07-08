Hog smuggling attempt in Ronda, Cebu prompts tighter checks

AN ALLEGED attempt to bring live hogs into Ronda through a coastal area has prompted tighter border checks in Cebu Province as a 45-day temporary ban remains in effect following African swine fever (ASF) cases in Negros.

Ronda Public Information Officer Romil Jerusalem told SunStar Cebu in a text message Wednesday, July 8, that one attempt was reported in a coastal area, but the vessel failed to dock after police warned it off.

“In port of Ronda negative Sir! In one of the coastal areas there was an attempt but Wala naka dock nibalik sa agi Kay gibadlong sa Rona PNP,” Jerusalem said.

(At the port of Ronda, there was none, sir. In one of the coastal areas, there was an attempt, but it was not able to dock and went back because it was warned off by the Ronda PNP.)

Jerusalem said no illegal activity was reported at the municipal port. SunStar Cebu tried to call him to ask when the attempt happened, but he did not answer.

Small ports

In a Facebook post Tuesday, July 7, the Cebu Provincial Government said it received reports of the unauthorized transport of hogs through small ports in Ronda, Santander, Dumanjug and Tabuelan from ASF-hit areas in Negros and other parts of the Visayas.

“The reports said the hogs were being transported through smaller ports in the municipalities of Ronda, Santander, Dumanjug and Tabuelan,” the post read.

The Cebu Provincial Government said the reported transport was being done late at night or early in the morning to bypass checkpoints.

Capitol order

Governor Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order 39 on Tuesday, July 7, after confirmed ASF cases were reported in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, and La Libertad, Negros Oriental.

The order temporarily bans the entry of live hogs, pork and processed pork products from Negros Island and other ASF-hit areas.

Baricuatro met with local hog raisers last week and warned those behind the alleged smuggling.

“We need urgent action here. Sampolan nato na sila,” Baricuatro said.

(We need urgent action here. We will make an example of them.)

In a SunStar Cebu report Tuesday, Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy said Cebu remains free of ASF.

Vincoy said the temporary ban was a preventive measure to protect the province’s P20-billion hog industry from the virus.

SunStar Cebu visited the Provincial Veterinary Office on Wednesday, July 8, to seek clarification on the alleged hog transport, but Vincoy was attending an event outside the Capitol.

Port watch

Santander Municipal Agriculturist Doris Cañete said no entry of hogs had been reported in the town’s ports.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Cañete said the Capitol advisory was meant to remind local government units with minor ports to tighten border controls.

Under Executive Order 39, the Municipality of Santander said it was coordinating with enforcement agencies for surveillance and preventive operations.

“We have furnished copies of the EO 39 ordered by the Governor to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG),” Cañete said.

Cañete said the town had alerted its quarantine officer at Liloan Port in Santander to immediately turn back shipments from Negros.

The town also tapped Bantay Dagat to monitor small motorized boats.

SunStar Cebu reached out to the mayor’s offices of Dumanjug and Tabuelan on Wednesday for comment on the alleged illegal entries but had yet to receive a response as of press time.

Farm protocols

The 45-day ban is meant to help Cebu keep its ASF-free status.

Executive Order 39 requires stakeholders to observe stricter biosecurity measures to prevent the virus from entering the province.

The protocols include limiting farm access to essential personnel and disinfecting vehicles, equipment and footwear used in farm operations. Hog raisers are also required to comply with animal-movement rules.

The Cebu Port Authority, PCG, PNP and local government units have been directed to confiscate prohibited shipments at entry points.

The order took effect immediately and may be revised or extended depending on the ASF situation. (Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu intern)