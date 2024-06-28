Holcim, McDo PH Seal sustainability partnership

Holcim Philippines Inc. and quick service restaurant giant McDonald’s Philippines are teaming up to advance sustainability in the country with a partnership to accelerate the decarbonization and circularity of their operations.

The partners are currently working together on sustainable waste management through Geocycle which converts qualified materials into alternative fuels and raw materials in cement production.

Furthermore, Holcim Philippines and McDonald’s plan to collaborate on expanding the network of sustainable stores under its McDonald’s Green and Good platform, which is built and operated with a significantly lower environmental footprint.

Holcim and McDonald’s will explore the latter’s building solutions that have a lower carbon footprint and virgin raw material components to further raise the environmental performance of Green and Good stores. / PR