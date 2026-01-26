Holding Sinulog in your hand

The Sinulog Festival has taken on a new form — a commemorative coin that captures Cebu’s most iconic celebration in metal.

Recently, Sinulog became one of several Philippine festivals featured in a commemorative coin issued by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, placing the religious and cultural event within a national series honoring traditions across the country.

Sinulog as a commemorative coin

The Sinulog coin is part of the BSP’s Pista sa Pilipinas series, which highlights festivals recognized for their cultural and historical importance. Unlike regular currency, the coins are designed as symbolic keepsakes that translate living traditions into physical form.

The coin features a colorized image of a dancer performing in devotion to the Santo Niño de Cebu, the central figure of the Sinulog Festival. Details of traditional costume and the movement associated with Sinulog’s signature dance are emphasized in the design.

A diamond-patterned border surrounds the coin, with the number of diamonds corresponding to the month when Sinulog is celebrated. Crown motifs inspired by traditional Santo Niño designs are also included. On the reverse side, the Sinulog emblem appears alongside visual references to other festivals in the series, placing Cebu’s celebration within a wider national context.

The coin measures 38.6 millimeters and carries a P100 legal-tender denomination, although it is primarily intended as a commemorative piece rather than for everyday use.

Sinulog within a national cultural series

The Pista sa Pilipinas collection brings together festivals from various regions, representing agricultural, religious, and community-based traditions. By presenting them as a series, the collection frames local celebrations as part of a shared cultural narrative.

For Cebuanos, the Sinulog coin is more than a collectible. It serves as a small but tangible reminder of faith, rhythm and devotion — one that places Sinulog not only on the streets, but also within the country’s formal cultural record.