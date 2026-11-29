RIBOMAPIL “Dodong” Holganza Sr., the Cebuano political organizer who helped turn Cebu into a major center of resistance against the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., will be among 10 individuals honored by the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026.

Holganza’s name will be inscribed on the Wall of Remembrance at the Bantayog Center in Quezon City in recognition of his role in the struggle against authoritarian rule.

An opposition leader and political organizer, Holganza helped orchestrate the historic Freedom Marches in Cebu, mobilizing Cebuanos at a time when fear and political repression had silenced much of the country.

Cebu emerged as a center of resistance, drawing prominent national opposition figures, including Jovito Salonga, Rene Saguisag, Lorenzo Tañada, Jose W. Diokno, Cesar Climaco, Eva Kalaw and Salvador Laurel.

Holganza, however, often worked behind the scenes, organizing demonstrations and bringing ordinary Cebuanos together in a collective demand for freedom and democracy.

His political involvement extended beyond street protests. He was among the founding figures of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP), which was established in Cebu in 1982, and served as its first secretary-general. He also helped organize Panaghiusa, a regional opposition party.

His commitment to the opposition came at a personal cost.

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1982, Holganza was arrested during a military raid in Cebu City along with his son, Jose Ribomapil “Joeyboy” Holganza Jr., and other companions. Their arrest became known as the Christmas Day arrests. Holganza remained in detention until his release in 1985.

While he was imprisoned, his wife, Rosie, carried the responsibility of raising their children, keeping the family together and ensuring they continued their education.

Beyond politics

Beyond his political life, Holganza was remembered by his family as a devoted husband and father who made time for important family occasions despite his demanding political commitments.

Those who knew him also remembered his kindness, generosity and humor. He remained optimistic, maintained his connection with ordinary people and was always willing to help those in need.

Holganza died on Jan. 25, 2015, at the age of 79.

His recognition comes as the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation continues its annual tribute to Filipinos who resisted the Marcos dictatorship. The foundation has recognized hundreds of individuals whose names are inscribed on its Wall of Remembrance.

The Nov. 30 ceremony, to be held at the Bantayog Center along Quezon Avenue, will also honor the late senator Rene Saguisag, University of the Philippines President Francisco “Dodong” Nemenzo Jr. and other individuals who took part in the resistance.

For Holganza’s family, the recognition is a tribute not only to a political leader who helped bring thousands of Cebuanos into the streets, but also to a man whose convictions were rooted in his belief in the Filipino people.

His legacy rests on a conviction that guided his life: that the Filipino was worth fighting for. / MVG