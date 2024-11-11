Holiday bonus for CH workers to be released this month

JOB order personnel, Clean and Green employees and barangay health and nutrition workers (BHNWs) in Mandaue City are set to receive an early Christmas bonus through a temporary increase in their honoraria.

Two ordinances granting an increase of P76 to the daily honorarium of JO personnel and P800 to the monthly honorarium of Clean and Green personnel and BHNWs were passed on first reading during the regular session of the City Council on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.

The increase will cover the period between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31. After Oct. 31, all honoraria will revert to their original amounts.

With the additional P76 daily for JO workers, their honorarium rises from P435.00 to P511.00 per day, capped at a total increase of P5,000 over the three-month period.

For Clean and Green personnel and BHNWs, who currently receive a monthly honorarium of P4,000, the P800 increase will raise their monthly honorarium to P4,800 during the same period.

Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, chairperson of the committee on appropriation, budget and finance, stated that the City wants to show its appreciation for their dedication and hard work.

Mandaue City has around 3,200 job order personnel, 1,000 Clean and Green employees and 1,000 BHNWs.

The funds for the increase will be drawn from the City’s 2024 Annual Budget.

Zafra assured that the City’s financial resources are efficiently managed to provide this seasonal benefit. The increase also aligns with the City Government’s commitment to support its workers by providing financial relief during a time when many Filipinos are preparing for holiday expenses.

“This adjustment is a small way to give back to the people who make a real difference in the lives of our residents,”

she said.

The honorarium increase is expected to be disbursed later this month, allowing recipients to enjoy the additional support well in advance of the holiday season, Zafra added. / CAV