Holiday display highlights enduring spirit of hope

A luxury integrated resort in Cebu welcomed the Christmas season with its annual tree lighting ceremony on Oct. 25, 2025, themed “Pearl of the Holiday Season.”

Inspired by the pearl — a symbol of resilience and transformation — the event highlighted Cebu’s enduring strength and optimism. NUSTAR Resort’s president and chief operating officer Sean Knights said the theme mirrors the story of both Cebu and the property, describing the pearl as “born through time, pressure and transformation… a symbol of beauty, strength and grace.”

The ceremony featured the traditional Installation of the Stars. This year’s star bearers were the children of The Children of Cebu Foundation Inc., the event’s chosen beneficiary. The final star, known as the New Star, was placed by Knights. / LQ3