Holiday experience spending drives double-digit credit card growth

CARDHOLDERS are spending more on travel, dining and other holiday experiences this season, the country’s fifth-largest privately owned bank said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) said such a surge helped lift its credit card business to another quarter of strong growth.

RCBC reported a 32 percent year-on-year increase in issuing billings as of the third quarter of 2025, while credit card receivables rose 37 percent, signaling resilient consumer confidence and sustained retail activity. The bank now serves more than 1.4 million active cardholders, up 19 percent from a year earlier.

Experiential spending is surging ahead of the holidays, with sharp growth in travel, dining and e-commerce transactions. Electronics and gadget purchases are also rising as shoppers take advantage of year-end sale events and installment promos.

Digital adoption remains a key driver of RCBC’s credit card expansion. The bank said digital acquisitions grew 88 percent year-on-year, while usage of app-enabled features such as Unli Installment and UnliPay remains strong. The bank is also among the first in the Philippines to support Mastercard and Visa cards on Google Pay, giving cardholders faster and more secure digital payment options.

Its credit card portfolio remains the biggest contributor to RCBC’s consumer lending business, accounting for 39 percent of total retail loans.

Credit card growth in the Philippines is experiencing a strong upward trend in 2025, driven by increased financial inclusion, growing consumer confidence and digital banking innovations. The total card payments market is projected to reach P4.2 trillion (approximately $72 billion) in 2025, an 18.8 percent increase from the previous year. / KOC