Holiday traffic tests patience

MOTORISTS and commuters that pass through the cities of Mandaue and Cebu face worsening travel delays as holiday activities reach their peak.

Authorities anticipate gridlock to intensify through Dec. 23, 2025, due to a collision of events: the traditional Christmas rush, extended school calendars caused by recent natural disasters and preparations for the upcoming Sinulog Festival.

THE CURRENT TRAFFIC SURGE. The volume of vehicles rises sharply in December as office Christmas parties, school activities, shopping trips and family visits overlap almost daily. In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival said roughly 100,000 vehicles pass through city roads each day during the holidays, a level that overwhelms road capacity even under normal conditions.

Mondays and Fridays remain the most difficult travel days, with traffic peaking as people try to maximize long weekends and finish errands before Christmas.

EXTENDED SCHOOL CALENDAR. One factor that distinguishes this year’s congestion is the extended school calendar. The recent earthquake and typhoons forced class suspensions earlier in the term, pushing schools to extend sessions deeper into December. City officials say this has kept thousands of private vehicles, school service vans and public transport units on the road longer than usual, adding to the seasonal surge.

Traffic authorities expect a slight easing once classes officially end, but only after the most congested days leading up to Christmas.

MISA DE GALLO BOTTLENECKS. From Dec. 16 to 24, the traditional Misa de Gallo further compresses traffic into hours that are normally lighter. Vehicles and pedestrians begin crowding roads as early as 3 a.m., particularly around major urban parishes.

WHY CONGESTION IS “UNAVOIDABLE.” Archival has acknowledged that no amount of enforcement can fully offset the surge in mobility of people during the holidays. Christmas, he said, is a season when people naturally go out for worship, shopping and family gatherings. Rather than trying to restrict mobility, which he said would be unrealistic, Cebu City’s approach is focused on managing traffic as efficiently as possible. Congestion, in this view, is a seasonal reality that can only be mitigated, not eliminated.

To keep traffic moving, the City has intensified short-term measures. Major thoroughfares have been cleared of obstructions and illegal parking is being strictly enforced along key roads. Special teams from the Cebu City Transportation Office are issuing citations, clamping vehicles and towing those parked in prohibited areas.

Large trucks are barred from operating during morning hours and are instead allowed to travel at night, when road use is lighter. Traffic signal timing has been adjusted at critical intersections, additional traffic personnel have been deployed and traffic flow schemes have been tweaked in consistently congested areas.

“A REGIONAL PROBLEM.” Cebu City Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the committee on transportation, stressed that traffic congestion is a “regional issue,” which “requires cooperation among neighboring LGUs and national agencies.”

Spillover traffic from neighboring cities and towns, combined with a growing number of vehicles, bottlenecks at major intersections and ongoing roadworks, worsens conditions inside Cebu City.

Recent flooding and road disruptions caused by typhoon Tino, along with earthquake-related adjustments to schedules and routes, have further strained traffic flow.

“Coordination with nearby local government units (LGUs) is ongoing to manage the flow of vehicles into and within Cebu City,” Pepito said.

Motorists and commuters that pass through Cebu City reported longer-than-usual travel times along major routes such as Osmeña Blvd., Sanciangko St. and the Cebu South Road. Delivery drivers said trips that normally take minutes now stretch into hours, while public transport users experience delays even outside traditional rush periods.

Areas around some malls have become persistent choke points as parking lots fill up and vehicles queue along surrounding streets, spilling congestion into nearby neighborhoods.

MANDAUE FEELS THE SAME. In neighboring Mandaue City, traffic authorities report a similar holiday surge. Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue head Hyll Retuya said congestion has intensified along major roads such as UN Ave., MC Briones St., AC Cortes Ave., Highway Seno and areas near Pacific Mall.

Personnel have been reinforced in high-traffic areas, mobile patrols remain active and leave has been discouraged to ensure full staffing through Christmas and New Year. Duty hours have also been adjusted to cover early morning traffic during Misa de Gallo.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW YET. Officials say it remains unclear how much congestion can be reduced in the final days before Christmas. Weather disturbances, stalled vehicles, accidents or last-minute events could quickly overwhelm existing traffic plans, especially during peak shopping and travel days.

SO WHAT DOES THIS MEAN. For commuters, the message is to plan trips carefully and manage expectations. Authorities advise avoiding unnecessary travel, using alternative routes, traveling outside peak hours when possible and allowing extra time for essential trips. Patience and cooperation, officials say, are critical during the season.

WHAT’S NEXT. Traffic is expected to remain heavy until after Christmas, ease slightly toward the end of December and then build up again as Sinulog preparations intensify in January. Traffic authorities across Metro Cebu say they will continue adjusting deployments and enforcement, even as they concede that holiday congestion, for now, is something residents must endure rather than escape. / CAV, ABC