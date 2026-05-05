Holidays declared in Lapu-Lapu, Cordova as 48th Asean Summit begins

RESIDENTS of Lapu-Lapu City and the Municipality of Cordova will have a three-day break from work this week. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared May 6 to May 8, 2026, as special non-working days to help the region host the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

The decision comes after Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan asked the President for the holiday. She explained that with world leaders and delegates arriving, the city expects a lot of traffic and security challenges.

“We can expect some difficulties, especially with traffic. People will likely be inconvenienced, which is why we requested the President to declare a holiday,” Mayor Chan said.

What this means for your paycheck

Since these are "special non-working days," the rules are different from regular holidays. It follows a “no work, no pay” policy. This means if you do not go to work, you will not be paid for that day unless your company has a special policy.

However, if you do go to work, you are entitled to extra pay. You should receive an additional 30 percent of your regular daily wage for the first eight hours of your shift.

Expect road closures and airport delays

If you need to travel, be prepared for "intermittent stoppages," where police stop traffic to let official convoys pass. Several key roads are already affected by temporary lockdowns.

Security is tightest in these areas:

Barangay Maribago to Mactan Newtown.

Barangay Punta Engaño Road leading to Mactan Newtown.

If you have a flight, officials recommend leaving for the Mactan-Cebu International Airport much earlier than usual. There will be more security checks, and traffic around the airport will likely be slow.

The world focuses on Mactan

While the holidays help manage the crowds, the work of the summit has already started. On Tuesday, May 5, the International Media Center (IMC) officially opened at the Mactan World Museum. This hub is where journalists from across the globe will report on big topics like food security, energy, and regional peace.

Acting Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office Dave Gomez said the center will ensure the world understands the results of these important meetings. Mayor Chan added that hosting such a huge event proves Lapu-Lapu City is a world-class destination for major conferences.

A bright future for Cebu

Local leaders believe the short-term traffic will lead to long-term gains. Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro highlighted that the summit is a big opportunity to bring in new business and help the tourism industry grow.

“What begins here goes beyond these few days,” Governor Baricuatro said. She noted that the connections made during the summit will have a lasting impact on the entire country. For now, officials are asking the public for patience as the region takes center stage on the global map.