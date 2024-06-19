Hollywood Folk Hogan launches new single ‘1969’

YOU’LL be transported to a different time with Hollywood Folk Hogan’s new single “1969” as the band showcases their unique storytelling capabilities and takes you through history, channeled through their raw vocals and stirring guitar riffs. The brand new track is now available on your favorite streaming platforms and on Bandcamp.

“Our creative process involves a lot of exploration, and you can expect us to continue to surprise you with riveting tunes,” said band vocalist Ricky Coyoca.

The band seamlessly blends multiple musical styles, and their new track “1969” is no exception. Inspired by significant historical events such as the Piazza Fontana bombing and the publication of the Satanic Bible, this single stands out as a rock and roll and blues song that captures the essence of a turbulent year.

Reflecting on the creative process, the band shared that “writing it was absolutely fun. Ricky (the primary songwriter) enjoys toying with new concepts and writing stories of his own. Certainly, the guitars and melody in this song explain how fun the whole production was.” Ricky was eager to explore a different concept for this track, and the outcome is unlike anything else in Hollywood Folk Hogan’s growing catalog of songs.

The band’s musical versatility is evident in “1969,” where they effortlessly blend their signature folksy sound with the raw energy of rock and roll and blues. The result is a track that showcases their musical range while also telling a compelling story.

The band hopes to reach rock and roll and blues enthusiasts and anyone willing to be captivated by the genre. “Our creative process involves a lot of exploration, and you can expect us to continue to surprise you with riveting tunes. The next thing you know, you’ll already like blues or shoegaze, or whatever hybrid genre we experiment with next,” the band members shared. Hollywood Folk Hogan’s fearless approach to music is destined to attract a wide audience, eager to see where their creative journey takes them next.

The track’s cover art, featuring an evil grin, perfectly matches the story and the vibe of “1969.” It’s a visual representation of the intrigue and intensity that the song encapsulates, highlighting Hollywood Folk Hogan’s creativity and storytelling prowess. / PR