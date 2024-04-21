Hollywood Folk Hogan launches new track ‘Heavy Rain’

HOLLYWOOD Folk Hogan, a new folk rock band hailing from Cebu, released its new single, “Heavy Rain,” on April 12, 2024.

Composed of Ricky Coyoca on guitars and vocals, Llywi Ripper on lead guitar, Patrick Gallito on bass and John Juanich on Drums, Hollywood Folk Hogan refuses to limit its music as its members effortlessly weave elements of folk, shoegaze, and indie rock into a captivating sonic piece.

The debut track is the brainchild of Ricky and one of the very first songs he made for the band. It depicts a person struggling both physically and mentally out in the desert, suffering from the intense heat and calling out for heavy rain.

“It was inspired by the pandemic,” the band shared, reflecting on the themes behind the song.

“Although it was written after the pandemic, it reflects on how freedom feels after experiencing such confinement, that seemingly unending feeling of being trapped.”

Another remarkable aspect of Heavy Rain is the pace at which it was produced. According to Ricky, “I wrote the song in 10 minutes, just from a thought of how it feels to be trapped, waiting for some form of salvation.” This kind of creativity serves as proof of the band’s uncanny ability to channel raw emotion into their music.

Accompanying the release of Heavy Rain is a mesmerizing cover art — a bustling city street at sunset, colored in monochrome, setting the perfect ambiance for a song that depicts a lot of yearning in isolation.

With “Heavy Rain,” Hollywood Folk Hogan invites listeners on a soul-stirring journey through the depths of human emotion. This isn’t just music; it’s an experience. As to what’s next for the band, the road is open before them, with more great music already in tow and expected to release not too long from this riveting debut.

“Heavy Rain” by Hollywood Folk Hogan is now available on streaming platforms. / PR