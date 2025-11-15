Hollywood Folk Hogan releases debut album

CEBU’S own Hollywood Folk Hogan steps into the spotlight with their debut album Road to Miracle Mile, a 10-track odyssey through folk, psychedelia and the misty textures of shoegaze and dreampop.

Known for their roots in folk rock storytelling, the band expands their sound in Road to Miracle Mile, weaving together blues tones, dreamlike guitars and lyrical reflections on memory and myth. The album features the previously released singles “Heavy Rain,” “1969” and “Hobo,” anchored by the soft rock ballad “Girl” — a tender, offbeat centerpiece that showcases the group’s melodic heart.

“Road to Miracle Mile is a collection of stories from experience and introspection,” the band said. “We’ve never wanted to define our sound one way. This album is our attempt to embrace all the worlds we love — folk, blues, classic rock and everything that connects them.”

The album’s cover art, designed by Summer Veins, mirrors the record’s hazy nostalgia and sense of motion — a perfect visual for the band’s evolving aesthetic. Hollywood Folk Hogan will celebrate the album’s release with a launch party on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Draft Punk in Mango Square, featuring free admission and donation booths for typhoon Tino relief efforts. Sharing the stage are local favorites SAD DAY ASSISTANCE, Hallucin (Bohol), Sunday Sunday, K A N A and Chelsea Dawn (Dumaguete City).

Road to Miracle Mile goes live on all major platforms on Friday, Nov. 14. (PR)