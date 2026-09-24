Hollywood legendary trio bonds at museum

In a rare moment, Hollywood legends Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were together at the opening night of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026.

The legendary trio posed for photos during the event, marking a rare public appearance together.

De Niro and Pacino were both still aspiring actors when they met in an acting class in New York in 1968. They later appeared together in several films, including “The Godfather Part II,” “Heat” and “The Irishman.”

Meanwhile, DiCaprio and De Niro became friends after working together in “This Boy’s Life” in 1993. They later collaborated on other projects.

DiCaprio and Pacino first and only worked together in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in 2019. / TRC S