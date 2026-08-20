Hollywood legends turning 60 in 2026

See which Hollywood stars have reached another significant milestone in their lives — turning 60.

Rick Astley

British pop superstar Rick Astley celebrated his 60th birthday on February 6. Astley rose to fame with his 1987 No. 1 hit single “Never Gonna Give You Up,” as well as “Together Forever” and the 1992 hit ballad “Cry for Help.”

Cindy Crawford

American supermodel and actress and two-time Playboy cover girl Cindy Crawford turned 60 on Feb. 20. Crawford was a ’90s fitness pioneer and the first wife of actor Richard Gere.

Janet Jackson

One of the best-selling artists of all time officially joined the 60 club on May 16. Janet is the youngest of 10 siblings, including the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Mike Tyson

On his 60th birthday on June 30, legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson was gifted by his wife with a custom cake featuring an oversized boxing glove with “60” and “Champ” written on it.

John Cusack

Veteran American actor John Cusack also turned 60 on June 28. Cusack has appeared in more than 80 Hollywood films, including the 1997 action hit “Con Air.”

Martina McBride

American country singer Martina McBride rose to fame in the late ’90s, with one of her biggest hits being “Valentine,” a collaboration with pop pianist Jim Brickman. McBride turned 60 on July 29.

Halle Berry

African-American beauty and Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry marked her 60th birthday on Aug. 14 with two golden messages: “It’s a privilege to age” and “Grateful to be still here.”

Salma Hayek

The ’90s Hollywood siren has said she has no “gym obsession” and does not follow “crash diets.” Instead, she focuses on staying active, avoiding overeating and maintaining emotional balance. The “From Dusk Till Dawn” actress turns 60 on Sept. 2.

Adam Sandler

American actor Adam Sandler rose to fame through ’90s comedy films such as “Billy Madison,” “Happy Gilmore” and “Anger Management.” Sandler has promised to make 50 more films before he dies. He turns 60 on Sept. 9.

Kiefer Sutherland

Canadian award-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland first rose to fame through his teenage films in the 1980s, including “Stand by Me,” “The Lost Boys” and “Young Guns.” On Dec. 21, Sutherland officially joins the senior citizen club. / TRC