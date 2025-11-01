Hollywood teams put on NBA show

LUKA Doncic sets a league-record while Kawhi Leonard hits a dagger game-winner as Los Angeles-based teams took the spotlight in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 (PH time).

The Lakers superstar poured in 44 points to lead Los Angeles past the Memphis Grizzlies, 117-112, in Memphis, marking his third straight 40-point performance to start the season, a feat previously achieved only by Wilt Chamberlain.

Chamberlain did it twice in 1962 and 1963, and then Doncic in 2025.

Doncic, who missed three games with a sprained left finger and lower leg bruise, showed no signs of rust. He shot 14-of-27 from the field and 6-of-15 from beyond the arc, picking up right where he left off after scoring 43 points on opening night against Golden State and 49 against Minnesota in his second outing.

“He just continues to get where he wants to go, and he takes what the defense gives him,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said with Doncic sitting in the back of the interview room.

Doncic scored 43 in the Lakers’ opening night loss to Golden State. He had 49 against Minnesota in the second game. He then missed the next three games with a left finger sprain and a lower left leg contusion.

The game against Memphis was his return to action, and he continued his scoring pace.

“I feel great. But obviously after we get a win, I feel even better,” Doncic said. “That’s the whole point.”

In California, the two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard buried a buzzer-beating jumper to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 126-124 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Leonard finished with 34 points, capping off a stellar performance with his game-winner.

After Zion Williamson tied the game at 124 with two free throws and 9.6 seconds left, Leonard used a pump fake to send Jeremiah Fears flying before sinking a long two-pointer.

James Harden added 24 points and 14 assists, while Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in 16 points and Ivica Zubac contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Clippers improved to 3-0 at home.

Jordan Poole had 30 points and seven 3-pointers, while Williamson scored 29 for the Pelicans, who remained winless after five games. / RSC