Hollywood’s oldest stars who are still active

TAKE a look at some of Hollywood’s oldest living actors. Some of them are still working, while one is already 100 years old and still hits the gym.

EVA MARIE SAINT, 102

Eva Marie Saint is the oldest living Academy Award-winning major star from Hollywood’s Golden Age. She won Best Supporting Actress for the 1954 classic drama “On the Waterfront.” In 2022, she served as a voice character in the podcast series “Radio Play Revival.”

DICK VAN DYKE, 100

The legendary comedy actor and writer is known not only for his work in television and film but also on Broadway. Van Dyke said on Ted Danson’s podcast that he still goes to the gym three times a week despite his age.

CLINT EASTWOOD, 96

In his seven-decade career in Hollywood, Eastwood has appeared in 60 films, including iconic movies such as “Dirty Harry” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” He has also directed more than 40 films, including the 2024 legal thriller “Juror No. 2.”

WILLIAM SHATNER, 95

The Canadian actor rose to fame for his role as Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek television and film franchise. William and his son were both Stage 4 cancer survivors in 2024. He remains active as the host of documentary TV series.

DEBBIE PAGET, 93

Debbie is the last surviving major cast member of the 1956 epic film “The Ten Commandments,” in which she played Lilia, the water bearer. She was also Elvis Presley’s first leading lady in the film “Love Me Tender.”

MICHAEL CAINE, 93

The legendary award-winning English actor has appeared in around 130 movies, from the 1966 film “Alfie” to “The Dark Knight” trilogy. His most recent film was “The Great Escaper” in 2023.

JUDI DENCH, 91

Judi is considered one of Britain’s greatest actresses. She gained widespread recognition as James Bond’s boss in the films, from the Pierce Brosnan era through Daniel Craig. In 2026, Dench also lent her voice to the fantasy film “The Magic Faraway Tree.”

JULIE ANDREWS, 90

The legendary award-winning English actress and singer is known for musical films such as “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music.” She retired from acting in August 2026 but remains active as a voice actress in the Netflix hit drama “Bridgerton.” / TRC