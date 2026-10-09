Hollywood’s top 10 movies in North America this October

Newly released “Verity,” starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, topped the North American box office this week.

According to Box Office Mojo, the erotic psychological thriller earned $32 million during its opening weekend.

“Resident Evil” ranked second with $12.6 million, followed by “Heart of the Beast” in third place with $10.9 million.

Tom Cruise’s “Digger” landed in fourth place with just $8.01 million, earning it the label of a certified flop. The film had a production budget of $150 million.

“Primetime” ranked fifth with $8 million, while “Forgotten Island” dropped to sixth place with $7.2 million.

However, “Forgotten Island” performed strongly in the Philippines, earning P186 million as of Sunday, October 4.

Rounding out the top 10 were “Avengers Endgame: Encore” with $4.4 million, “Practical Magic 2” with $2.78 million, “Drishyam The Conclusion” with $2.715 million and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” with $2.5 million. / TRC S