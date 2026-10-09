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Hollywood’s top 10 movies in North America this October

Hollywood’s top 10 movies in North America this October
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Newly released “Verity,” starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, topped the North American box office this week.

According to Box Office Mojo, the erotic psychological thriller earned $32 million during its opening weekend.

“Resident Evil” ranked second with $12.6 million, followed by “Heart of the Beast” in third place with $10.9 million.

Tom Cruise’s “Digger” landed in fourth place with just $8.01 million, earning it the label of a certified flop. The film had a production budget of $150 million.

“Primetime” ranked fifth with $8 million, while “Forgotten Island” dropped to sixth place with $7.2 million.

However, “Forgotten Island” performed strongly in the Philippines, earning P186 million as of Sunday, October 4.

Rounding out the top 10 were “Avengers Endgame: Encore” with $4.4 million, “Practical Magic 2” with $2.78 million, “Drishyam The Conclusion” with $2.715 million and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” with $2.5 million. / TRC S

SunStar Publishing Inc.
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