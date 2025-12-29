Holt sends Gins to semis

THEY’D done it many times before, and their knack for the dramatic isn’t about to end.

The Barangay Ginebra Kings survived a grueling overtime battle against the Converge FiberXers, 99-98, to clinch a spot in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinals Sunday night, Dec. 28, 2025, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s miraculous to me,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone of their great steal of a win that arranged another Last Four confrontation with San Miguel Beer.

The FiberXers had the Gin Kings on the ropes at various points. Each time, the Gin Kings found a way out – the last coming as Stephen Holt drilled in a step-back trey at the buzzer to snatch the win from Converge.

“Credit to Converge they showed a lot of resilience, but the Ginebra ‘NSD’ (never say die) spirit continues on,” said Holt, who struggled with his shooting but delivered when the team needed it the most.

Holt made the winning shot after the bail-out baskets from Jeremiah Gray, RJ Abarrientos, and Troy Rosario, who kept the Kings alive after losing key players Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar to fouls.

Three charities by Gray on an ill-advised foul from Alec Stockton with 3.4 ticks left in regulation sent the game

into overtime.

Converge then took a 95-89 lead on a booming four-point shot from Juan Gomez de Liaño, but Abarrientos and Rosario drained their own big shots to pull the Kings back within striking distance.

And Holt would not be

left behind.

“We didn’t play really well, but we just kept battling and kept fighting,” said Cone.

The victory completed a comeback for the Kings, who earlier won 105-85 to force this rubber match versus their twice-to-beat, fourth-seeded rivals.

Having overcome the win-twice disadvantage, the Kings are now through to an eighth straight semis appearance.

Ginebra will battle top seed San Miguel Beer in a best-of-seven semifinal series starting Jan. 4.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 99 – Abarrientos 20, David 13, Thompson 13, Rosario 12, J. Aguilar 10, Gray 9, Holt 9, Torres 8, Cu 4, Estil 1.

Converge 98 – Gomez de Liaño 25, Concepcion 18, Arana 15, Baltazar 13, Caralipio 11, Stockton 8, Winston 6, Racal 2, Garcia 0, Muyang 0, Manuel 0, Delos Santos 0, Eguilos 0.

Quarters: 19-21, 39-40, 68-60, 86-86, 99-98 (OT). / PBA.PH