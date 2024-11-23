Holy Gem of the South: Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines declared the Boljoon Church as a national historical landmark in 1999; and in the year 2001, it was also declared a national cultural treasure by the National Museum of the Philippines. It is also listed as a tentative extension to the Unesco Heritage Listed Baroque Churches of the Philippines in 2006 along four other churches in our country namely: Church of La Inmaculada Concepcion in Guian, Church Complex of San Pedro Apostol in Loboc, Church Complex of San Isidro Labrador in Lazi and Church of San Mattias in Tumayini.

In early 2024, some exciting news about this church’s holy relics made headlines that sent the local government and the church into a bit of a frenzy. Orland James Romarate, a former Boljoon tour guide, was enrolled in a diploma course on Cebuano Heritage Studies and Conservation Management and his studies brought him to a link on ANC News showing how antiques are auctioned. His quick eye was drawn to four religious panels that appeared to be the ones missing from his beloved church. In the early 1980s, five of these panels were either stolen or were illegally sold by a priest and up until he noticed them — when 40 years had passed — no one knew what happened to them.

After informing the proper people and with further clarification, it was confirmed that the four panels were in the hands of a private collector, acquired through legitimate means, so negotiations began on how the panels could find their way home. This private collector decided to donate the panels to the National Museum of the Philippines as a “Gift to the Nation” so the four wooden relief images of St. Thomas of Villanueva, St. Ambrose of Milan, St. Gregory the Great and St. Augustine of Hippo are in their care. One of the panels with the image of St. Leo the Great (the only one left in the church) is kept in the Boljoon Church Museum. There is still one image unaccounted for — that of St. Cyril of Jerusalem. On May 8, the National Museum Board of Trustees ruled in favor of returning the four panels to the church, after they undergo restoration by expert hands. The ownership however remains with the National Museum, its possession with the Boljoon Church.