Holy Week: A sacred journey and cross bearing

GILBERT Bargayo, 64, is nailed to the cross on a hill at 3 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion 3, Carcar City on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. This is the 29th time he has done this to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ on the cross more than 2,000 years ago to save mankind from sin.

However, crucifixion of penitents is not accepted or encouraged by the Roman Catholic Church, which instead recommends prayer, fasting, alms giving, repentance of sins, confession to a priest and a change in behavior as a better way to celebrate the Holy Week to honor the suffering and death of Jesus.

Holy Week starts with the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, followed by the Last Supper, His agony in the garden, betrayal, arrest, crucifixion, death and burial.

Bargayo, single, from Sitio Cogon, Poblacion 1, Carcar, said among his previous causes was the building of a chapel and he would have stopped getting crucified already when it was built.

But he said God told him in a dream to continue the ritual until the 30th time, which he said he could have fulfilled already had his annual ritual not been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other scenes from the Holy Week celebration in Cebu show Catholics celebrating the most sacred week in Christianity with less gore and more reflection and fervor.

Solemn as they come, processions allowed the faithful to come together to accompany their Redeemer on His journey to their salvation. (RRM, CTL)