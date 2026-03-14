Home Credit PH brings fun run to Cebu

HOME Credit Philippines (HCPH), together with RunRio, is bringing the Takbo #ParaSaLife run to Cebu for the first time on March 29, 2026, at City di Mare.

Now in its second year, the event marks its first time holding beyond Metro Manila, bringing Home Credit’s wellness advocacy to the heart of the Queen City of the South.

The event is open to runners of all levels, including pet owners, and is expected to draw participants in the 10-kilometer, 5K, 3K categories and the 1K Pet Run.

“We are thrilled to bring Takbo #ParaSaLife to Cebu,” said Sheila Paul, chief marketing officer of Home Credit Philippines. “This event is more than just a run, but rather, it is a celebration of the vibrant community and our commitment to helping Filipinos live a better, healthier life.”

The Cebu leg follows the Manila run held last Feb. 1 at the SM Mall of Asia Complex, which drew more than 4,500 participants. / RSC