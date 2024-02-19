Home Credit PH signs P7B loan credit facility with BPI

HOME Credit Philippines (HCPH) recently signed an agreement for an additional P7 billion loan facility with the Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), making BPI the company’s biggest creditor with a total of P13.5 billion combined credit line facilities.

This is the third loan credit facility extended by BPI to HCPH, following a P1 billion facility in December 2022, P4 billion in August 2023, and an additional P1.5 billion in November 2023 from Robinsons Bank Corp., following its recent merger with BPI.

Home Credit is the largest consumer finance company in the Philippines.

As of end-2023, it had served 10.4 million customers all over the country through a selection of affordable and accessible financing products.

Home Credit Philippines was issued a double-A Issuer Credit Rating with a stable outlook by PhilRatings (Philippine Rating Services Corp.), a pioneer domestic credit rating agency, in 2023, based on its overall creditworthiness and ability to meet all its financial commitments and sustain its growth in its market.