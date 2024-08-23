Home upgrades fuel growth for appliances

A MANUFACTURER of artisanal home appliance solutions is banking on the continued healthy spending of Filipino consumers on home improvements to grow its business.

Yven Gerard Almalel, brand manager at Concepcion Midea Inc. Philippines (CIMP), said that even after the Covid-19 pandemic, Filipinos continue to invest in appliances, driven by increased purchasing power and their inherent love for cooking and hosting large gatherings.

“There have been studies that since the pandemic, consumers have focused on home improvements, making this a great opportunity for introducing advanced kitchen appliances like the gas range,” he said.

CIMP is the distributor of Toshiba Lifestyle products.

During the lockdowns, many people turned to home renovations, while others took up new skills like cooking to stay occupied and productive.

Toshiba Lifestyle Philippines launched Toshiba’s Lava Series Gas Range, including the 60cm and the 90cm varieties at the recent Robinsons Appliances Kitchen Revolution, an interactive cooking event held at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Ensuring Japanese quality excellence, the series is professionally

designed with innovation and crafted for exquisite kitchen craftsmanship, precision and perfection.

According to Almalel, the 90cm model is particularly unique in the market and is well-suited for the Philippines, where there is a strong emphasis on special occasions and large family gatherings.

A 2020 report by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKDTC) said that the rapid urbanization and rising consumer affluence have been driving the demand for household products in the Philippines.

It noted that the strong inflow of remittances and steady economic growth supporting consumption have boosted retail sales of housewares and home appliances in the country in recent years.

“Given the country’s 100 million‑plus population and substantial unmet market demand, the growth prospects for housewares and home appliances are robust,” the HKTDC said.

According to Statista, revenue in the major appliances market in the Philippines reached a total of US$5.37 billion in 2024. It is projected to experience an annual growth rate of 3.73 percent until 2029.

Moreover, the demand for energy-efficient major appliances is on the rise in the Philippines, driven by the government’s push for sustainability and cost savings. / KOC