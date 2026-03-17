Homebuyers allege fraud, delays vs Azzela Properties; NBI launches probe

SEVERAL homebuyers of Azzela Properties have come forward with complaints over unfulfilled housing promises, delayed refunds, and alleged fraudulent practices, prompting calls for legal action and an ongoing investigation by authorities.

Among the complainants is Annie Reniva, who said they purchased housing units as early as 2020, expecting the properties to be turned over within a few months after completing equity payments.

“In a nutshell, we are homebuyers, including representatives of our OFW relatives, who bought homes from Azzela Properties back in 2020,” Reniva said. “Later on, we started hearing from social media and people in the real estate industry that this project might never have been intended for turnover.”

Reniva said their group, now referred to as “Batch 2025,” organized after years of similar complaints from earlier buyers dating back to 2018.

She explained that many were drawn into the group after repeated delays in promised turnover schedules.

Another buyer, Beth Morales, shared that they were initially told the unit would be turned over within three to five months after completing payments.

“That was the process explained to us when we started in 2020,” Morales said. “But even after fully paying and waiting for years, there was still no turnover. Deadlines kept being moved from February to May, then June, and eventually nothing happened at all.”

Morales added that by late 2024, despite multiple extensions granted to the developer, no progress had been made on the property.

Reniva said her family alone had already paid close to P1 million for the property of her relatives working abroad.

“They saved up for this house so they would have a place to return to,” she said. “But when I personally checked the site, it was the same situation no development, and the same script from staff that turnover would happen once equity was completed.”

She also recounted meeting with Lloyd Adlawan, who allegedly assured them that development and construction would be completed within three to six months.

“I knew it sounded unrealistic, and it turned out to be true,” she said. “When my relatives came home in 2024, we visited the site and nothing had changed. It was exactly the same as years before.”

Due to the lack of progress, the group decided to cancel their contracts and request refunds.

However, Reniva said refund promises were also not fulfilled.

“We were told we would receive a full refund within three months from July 2024, but even after repeated follow-ups, nothing happened,” she said.

The group then issued a notarized demand letter, giving the developer 10 days to respond. When no response was received, they decided to pursue legal action.

Reniva alleged that many buyers experienced similar patterns of promises and delays.

“For many complainants, the same strategy was used sell the property online, promise quick turnover, and then nothing materializes,” she said. “There are hundreds of buyers with the same experience.”

She further claimed that some buyers were offered minimal installment refunds that eventually stopped.

“We were offered small monthly refunds, but they became smaller over time until they stopped completely,” she added.

The group believes the case may involve large-scale fraud and is seeking accountability not only from the developer but also from those allegedly involved.

“This is a case of large-scale estafa. We will not stop until we get the accountability and justice we deserve,” Reniva said.

As of March 17, 2026, the case is under investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation. (ABC)