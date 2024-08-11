Homecoming parade for Yulo, other Olympians set Aug. 13

THE grand homecoming parade for Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo, bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, and the rest of the Philippine team will go around the streets of Manila on Tuesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Manila Development released the route on Saturday for motorists and commuters to avoid the areas where traffic will be heavy. A stop-and-go scheme will be implemented.

From the airport, the athletes will proceed to the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, where the parade will start from 3 p.m., en route to Malacañang Palace where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be waiting.

From PICC, the parade will pass along the V. Sotto Center Island, turn left to Roxas Blvd., right to P. Burgos Ave., straight to Finance Road, straight to Ayala Blvd., straight to Casal St., straight to Legarda St., right to Chino Roces Bridge (Mendiola), right Jose Laurel Street and to the Palace.

The Summer Games will pull the curtains down on Aug. 12 (PH time) before competitions resume for the Paralympics from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

A total of 4,400 athletes will compete in 549 sports.

The Philippines will send six -- Jerrold Pete Mangliwan (wheelchair racing), Cendy Asusano (para javelin throw), Allain Keanu Ganapin (taekwondo), Agustina Bantiloc (archery), and Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom (swimming). / PNA