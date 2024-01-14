Homegrown company expands product offering for Sinulog

HOMEGROWN travel retail company Islands Souvenirs has expanded its product offering for this year’s Sinulog Festival, going beyond cutting and styling Sinulog t-shirts.

According to Andrea Aldeguer, marketing head of Islands Souvenirs, the team has taken a more consumer-centric approach by adding personalization services to cater to the evolving trends and consumer behavior, particularly among the younger generation.

“It has always been an exciting challenge for us to continue to innovate and elevate the Islands Souvenirs Sinulog Experience by giving Sinulog-goers an avenue to express not only the spirit of the festival but also their style... While our Cut&Style T-shirts continue to be our bread and butter, we’re ecstatic to announce an extensive expansion in our personalized merchandise for the first time since Cut & Style’s inception,” she said on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Pet merchandise

This year, the team introduced Cut&Style pet merchandise, capitalizing on the increasing pet-friendly environment in malls. Stickeez is another recent addition, offering “embellishments” in the form of direct-to-fabric decals, patches, button pins, and the option to personalize shirts and tote bags with one’s name for an added touch.

DIY (do-it-yourself) tote bag is also another activity that unleashes Sinulog-goer’s creativity. Additionally, Islands also provides customizable headdresses for those looking to add a personal touch to their festival attire.

Islands also partnered with Haru Studios in all of its Cut&Style pop-up activations.

Islands’ Cut&Style campaign was launched in 2013 and has since solidified its position as a staple Sinulog activity, embraced by both locals and tourists.

According to Aldeguer, Sinulog is among the company’s peak months for sales, alongside the summer months when they roll out nationwide campaigns.

At present, Islands Souvenirs has 80 stores spread across the country’s tourism hotspots. Its most recent expansion includes the opening of its sixth store on Boracay Island.

In Cebu, Islands Souvenirs has about 19 branches, including pop-up stores.

“We have plans to open more stores this year, with a focus on out-of-town tourism hotspot areas,” said Aldeguer.