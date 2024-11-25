Homeowners claim illegal water disconnections

HOMEOWNERS of Tipolo Urban Deca Homes in Mandaue City have raised concerns over what they claim are illegal actions by the management, following the disconnection of their water supply due to unpaid monthly association dues.

Joyce and Elmer (full names withheld), two homeowners, told SunStar Cebu on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, that the disconnection violates their basic right to water and breaches legal and ethical standards.

Joyce added that water disconnections should not be used as a penalty for unpaid association fees, as these are unrelated to water services.

“Not justifiable”

“Disconnection of water supply is not justifiable as a means to enforce payment of dues,” Joyce said in Cebuano.

“It is a violation of our basic human right to water. On top of that, there was no proper notice issued. The disconnection was carried out without formal documentation signed by the board of directors,” Joyce added.

She claimed that while the management issued notices, these were not properly authorized, raising questions about their validity.

She said the water disconnection began on Oct. 28 and is still ongoing, despite initially being scheduled only at the end of each week.

She said the water disconnections were carried out by the condominium administration and not by the water provider, PB Waterworks, Inc.

Elmer also questioned why access to water is being linked to the payment of association dues meant for community maintenance and other activities.

“Many homeowners are dismayed by this action. Some are withholding payments because of this injustice and the ongoing status quo. There’s also an unresolved legal dispute that complicates the matter,” said Elmer.

The dispute stems from an intra-corporate case filed in 2016 between some homeowners and Deca Homes Corp., which remains pending before Regional Trial Court 11.

Background

In a previous SunStar report on Nov. 5, more than 10 homeowners experienced water disconnection due to dues that have accumulated since the case was filed.

Joyce said some residents have opted not to settle their dues, ranging from P50,000 to P100,000, while awaiting the court’s decision.

She added that they are prepared to seek assistance from the mayor’s office if the issue remains unsolved.

With more than 1,400 sold units across 20 buildings, Urban Deca Homes is one of the large residential complexes in Mandaue City.

Efforts to seek comments from Deca Homes management through phone calls and texts more than three times were unsuccessful. / CAV