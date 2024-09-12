Homeowners raise alarm over ‘failures’ at retirement village

THREE homeowners who invested millions at Amonsagana Retirement Village in the western town of Balamban, Cebu are voicing concerns over a real estate developer’s alleged failure to provide crucial documents and their overpromising and underdelivering on the development’s amenities.

Amongsana is a project of Syntech Properties Inc. (SPI), a Philippine-incorporated and based company that is part of the Who Hup Group of Companies based in Singapore.

Complaints

The homeowners report substandard construction and a lack of response from the developer, leading to growing frustration and legal action. Despite their efforts to resolve the issues directly with management, their concerns were allegedly ignored.

“We bought the property during Covid. We haven’t gone public yet because this is our first time, and we didn’t know what to do. We’ve made all efforts with the management, but we were not heard,” said Merly, a homeowner who asked not to use her real name.

She said they paid around P15 million for their property.

She claimed that the developer promised the property would be fully completed after full payment, but it was delayed by three months. They moved in 2019 after persistent follow-ups.

Another homeowner, Maria Victoria Santos, transferred ownership of their property for P15-17 million, completing payments between 2014 and 2016. However, the house that was turned over to them had numerous defects, including faulty faucets, broken showers, popping tiles and cracked walls.

“The poor quality of the housing is so off that it’s unsafe to live there. We were expecting different things, that there’s the amenities that we were expecting, but it was zero,” said Santos.

She reported ongoing issues with poor workmanship and disputes with BWD, leading her to eventually leave the village after the lockdown.

Carlo Khemai, another homeowner, stated, “They use the cheapest material, and the tiles from like all the house everywhere were popping.”

Furthermore, promises made during the purchase, such as the construction of an organic farm and completion of 66 homes in the first phase, remain unfulfilled.

“I feel deeply disappointed. We were promised an organic farm and 66 new homes, but instead, we have only 16 existing homes, with just three of them actually occupied,” said Merly.

When homeowners expressed their dissatisfaction, they said management met them with threats of legal action, further compounding their grievances.

In response to the ongoing issues, the homeowners have hired an attorney and filed a formal complaint over a year ago.

SPI response

SPI, in a statement sent to SunStar Cebu Thursday, Sept. 12, said it is committed to addressing concerns raised by homeowners regarding the project. It also asserted that the three homeowners’ claims are unfounded.

SPI refuted claims that it failed to issue a Deed of Absolute Sale to homeowners Merly, Santos and Khemai. It said that both Merly and Santos have received their Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs).

Regarding Khemai, SPI noted that he purchased the property through a corporation but has not provided the name of the new corporation necessary for the notarization of the Deed of Sale after a disagreement with his corporate partner.

SPI invited stakeholders to inspect the quality of the homes built at Amonsagana. It pointed out that Santos accepted her house and lot in December 2018 and has lived there for over five years without complaints about construction quality. Merly accepted her property in April 2022, while Khemai purchased his home on an “as is, where is” basis and has lived there since November 2023.

The company asserted that the project received a Certificate of Completion from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development on May 23, 2017, confirming that all developments under the License to Sell have been completed.

SPI also dismissed claims that their Property Management Office does not respond to homeowner concerns, stating that the office is accessible via email, phone, or in person during office hours.

SPI expressed gratitude for the opportunity to present its side of the story and reiterated its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. The company values the trust homeowners place in them and is dedicated to resolving any challenges that arise.

As the situation develops, SPI remains focused on ensuring that the needs and concerns of their homeowners are addressed promptly and effectively.

In a SunStar Cebu report in September 2014, SPI, led by director Janice Ngiam-Chong, unveiled plans for a 37-hectare retirement village in Balamban. The developer, known for City Lights Garden Condominiums in Busay, Cebu City, aimed to create a phase-one community with 66 house and lot units, complemented by an organic farm.

The retirement village was expected to appeal to active retirees, including overseas Filipinos and foreigners married to Filipinas, drawn by the area’s scenic beauty and tranquil environment. / JBB